Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Biles had been set to complete all four rotations for Team USA during the finals, but appeared to be shaken as she took to the vault, usually one of her best events. To the untrained eye, Biles misjudged the move, performing 1.5 twists instead of the 2.5 she'd meant to and landing with a big correction. However, stills of the vault in motion show Biles seemingly disorientated

Following the vault, she left the competition floor before withdrawing from the event altogether, only returning to support her teammates from the sidelines.



Biles later revealed she'd experienced "having a little bit of the twisties", something other gymnasts could immediately relate to. The term "twisties" is used to explain a mental block that can appear out of nowhere and make a gymnast lose where they are in the air or perform an extra twist that they hadn't meant to. This is dangerous for multiple reasons, not least because it can leave a gymnast, unable to see where they are, vulnerable to a dangerous landing that could lead to serious injury.