Simone Biles Withdrew From The Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles looks on during the women's team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Simone Biles has backed out of the women's individual all-around gymnastics final at the Toyko Olympics, a day after she withdrew from the team final citing mental health concerns.

Biles, America's most decorated gymnast, bowed out of the team final on Tuesday after struggling early on the vault. At a press conference she said she didn't feel she was in the right headspace.

On Wednesday USA Gymnastics announced that Biles had also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition "in order to focus on her mental health." Biles won gold at the event during the 2016 Olympics.



"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

