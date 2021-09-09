 Skip To Content
Rihanna Sparked Rumors That She'll Be Returning To The Met Gala Next Week After Confirming That She'll Be Hosting The Afterparty

"If you planning a MET Ball after party..............don't."

By Ben Henry

Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 9, 2021, at 7:59 a.m. ET

The Met Gala is gearing up to take place next week after being postponed due to the pandemic. But the glitzy event might've just secured its biggest guest of the night — Queen of the Met herself, Rihanna.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

By now, we all know that the annual Met Gala is basically Rihanna's playground. Whenever she attends, it's a pop culture moment that stops the internet.

Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images

And it's not just the fact that it's Rihanna, although that's definitely part of it. It's also the fact that she's not afraid to take risks in order to nail the theme and understands that, fundamentally, the event is a costume gala.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

Each year, a different theme is chosen, and it's up to the guests to interpret that theme however they see fit. But it's about more than just showing up and looking dapper in a suit or wearing a dress that's worthy of the Oscars red carpet, and Rihanna nails it every time.

It's gotten to the point that even when she's not there, Rihanna's still the name on everybody's lips. In 2019, for example, with everybody asking where she was, she decided to troll everybody by replying to one of the tweets that said she was at home playing with makeup instead.

Instagram: @badgalriri

This year's Met Gala is arguably one of the most important, not least because it marks the return of the event after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The gala is taking place four months later than it would usually, moving from its annual slot of the first Monday in May. The theme this year is American Fashion, with the dress code being described as "American Independence."

But it looks like we should also be expecting the grand return of Rihanna to the event, after she posted a picture to her Instagram story confirming that she'll be hosting the annual afterparty.

Instagram: @badgalriri

She captioned the picture: "If you planning a MET Ball after party..............don't."

So that's one potential guest to look out for — who else should we expect to see on the red carpet? Well, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka are all surefire bets considering they're cochairing the event.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And if Rihanna is attending, it's possible that her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky will show up too.

Kylie Jenner, who recently confirmed that she's pregnant with her second child, has also popped up in New York for fashion week, so we could see the 24-year-old debut her baby bump on the red carpet come Monday.

Other notable stars currently in New York include Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are walking in various shows for Fashion Week and are usually staples of the Met Gala guest list.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto were also spotted in the Big Apple, although they were pictured filming their upcoming movie.

The Met Gala is set to take place on Monday, Sept. 13.

