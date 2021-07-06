Jennifer Lopez Revealed She's "Super Happy" And "Never Been Better" After She Was Pictured On A Cute Date With Ben Affleck

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

"I love what I'm doing, I love where I'm at, I love the person that I'm continually evolving into and becoming," she continued. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me."

Going on to discuss how her current happiness had impacted her new music, the 51-year-old explained that she often produces her best stuff when she's in a positive place. "I think some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken to write music, when they're in pain," she said. "For me it's the opposite — when I feel really good it's when I really feel like I do my best music."