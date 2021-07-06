 Skip To Content
Jennifer Lopez Revealed She's "Super Happy" And "Never Been Better" After She Was Pictured On A Cute Date With Ben Affleck

"It's the best time of my life."

By Ben Henry

Posted on July 6, 2021, at 10:54 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is happy right now, and she wants everybody to know it!

Jennifer Lopez looks elated on stage.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer opened up about her personal life in an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this week, admitting that she's "super happy" and having "the best time" of her life right now.

"I was in the Dominican Republic doing a movie and while I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own," Jennifer said on Monday. "I'm good. I love my life right now."

Jennifer Lopez smiles for cameras while on the red carpet wearing a white and silver outfit.
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

"I love what I'm doing, I love where I'm at, I love the person that I'm continually evolving into and becoming," she continued. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me."

Going on to discuss how her current happiness had impacted her new music, the 51-year-old explained that she often produces her best stuff when she's in a positive place. "I think some people really get inspired when they're heartbroken to write music, when they're in pain," she said. "For me it's the opposite — when I feel really good it's when I really feel like I do my best music."

And, although a certain former-now-current-flame wasn't brought up by name, Jennifer revealed that she's "super happy" right now.

"I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you OK?' I've never been better, and I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that," she said. "I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own and I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you would never imagine in your life happening again."

She then finished: "I just want everybody to know it's the best time — it's the best time of my life."

Jennifer's comments come after she reunited with former fiancé Ben Affleck following the end of her engagement to baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together on the red carpet.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Over the last few months, Jen and Ben have been pictured together on multiple occasions. Most recently, the couple were spotted walking and embracing while on a trip to the Hamptons over the weekend after a family date to Universal Studios last week.

You can listen to Jennifer's full interview with Zane Lowe here.

