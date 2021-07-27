Ben Affleck Gifted Jennifer Lopez A Custom Necklace For Her 52nd Birthday To Represent Their "Love" And "Capacity For Change And Growth"

Jennifer Lopez recently brought together some of her nearest and dearest to help celebrate her 52nd birthday, including a certain Ben Affleck.

The formerly engaged pair have been basically inseparable since reuniting earlier this year and, after persistent rumors about the state of their relationship, confirmed their romance with a cute picture posted on social media.

In a set of photos marking her birthday, Jennifer included one snap of her and Ben sharing a passionate kiss.

And it turns out that Ben was feeling somewhat sentimental when it came to Jennifer's birthday, gifting her a special necklace with a secret meaning that she went on to wear in her Instagram photos.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," she explained. "For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed."

She added: "The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can't separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

"We were blown away by his romantic gesture," Beth went on. "[Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these…a lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect."