Coco Gauff Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 And Pulled Out Of The Olympics Amid Growing Criticism Of The Games Taking Place

Carl Court / Getty Images

The latest news on athletes testing positive for COVID-19 came on Monday, when it was reported that an alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team had also tested positive in a Japan training camp. At this time, it's unclear if Simone Biles and the rest of the USA gymnastics team will have to isolate as a result.

According to recent reports, 78% of respondents to a survey in Japan are against the Games taking place during such a precarious time for the nation. And, in June, executive board member for the Japanese Olympic Committee, Kaori Yamaguchi, said that the Games had "lost meaning" and were instead "being held just for the sake of them," which they said begged the question: "What will these Olympics be for and for whom?"

"I believe we have already missed the opportunity to cancel," Yamaguchi said in the damning report. "It would require too much energy to make and follow through with such a decision. We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not."