Serena Williams Said "There's A Lot Of Reasons" She Won't Play In The Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Serena Williams won't competing next month in the Tokyo Olympic games.

The 39-year-old, who has already won four Olympic gold medals, made the announcement in response to a question during a pre-Wimbledon press conference on Sunday.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list," she said. "Not that I'm aware of. And if so, then I shouldn't be on it."

She declined to explain how she made her decision, and if the Tokyo games' restrictions on international visitors — which could include Williams' 3-year-old daughter Olympia — played a role.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," Williams said. "I don't feel like going into them today, but maybe another day."