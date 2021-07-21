 Skip To Content
Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled Ryan Reynolds For Posting A Thirst Trap Of His "Fine Ass Arms"

"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?"

By Ben Henry

Posted on July 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

One thing everybody knows about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is that they quite enjoy trolling the living hell out of each other.

Whether it be a post for Mother's Day, wearing beanie hats to go get the COVID-19 vaccine, or tweets about parenthood, the couple have every base covered when it comes to making jokes at each other's expense.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Nothing better than the simple joys of finding 5 bucks in an old pair of pants, or discovering my wife and I had a second daughter over a year ago.

So it might come as no surprise that Blake was more than happy to troll her husband when he posted a this-isn't-a-thirst-trap-I-swear thirst trap.

It all started when Ryan posted a seemingly harmless picture with a little animal friend.

Which led to Blake sharing a screenshot of her DMs with Ryan, calling out the TRUE reason for the picture.

Also, Ryan airing Blake's last message? Electric chair!

All of this led to Blake posting increasingly zoomed-in pictures of Ryan's "fine ass arms" and wow I...have to agree!

Me 🤝 Blake Lively.

Justin Bieber @justinbieber

i love arm

This isn't the first time Blake's been happy to thirst over her husband's fine-ass arms. Last year, while celebrating her birthday, she ignored the cake entirely in favor of a different present, zooming in on Ryan's biceps.

We salute you, Blake!

