Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled Ryan Reynolds For Posting A Thirst Trap Of His "Fine Ass Arms"

One thing everybody knows about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is that they quite enjoy trolling the living hell out of each other.

Nothing better than the simple joys of finding 5 bucks in an old pair of pants, or discovering my wife and I had a second daughter over a year ago.

So it might come as no surprise that Blake was more than happy to troll her husband when he posted a this-isn't-a-thirst-trap-I-swear thirst trap.

Which led to Blake sharing a screenshot of her DMs with Ryan, calling out the TRUE reason for the picture.

All of this led to Blake posting increasingly zoomed-in pictures of Ryan's "fine ass arms" and wow I...have to agree!

