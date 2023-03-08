Lizzo Said Bigotry “Wouldn’t Fly” If People Explained Why They Were Racist, Anti-Trans, Or Anti-Fat

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Senate approved a bill that criminalizes transgender people from using restrooms that align with their gender identity. The bill now heads to the Arkansas House, which has a Republican majority.

Additionally, governors in six Republican states — Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Utah — have recently signed bills restricting medical care for trans youth.

In response to the wave of anti-trans legislation, many celebrities have vocalized support for trans communities, including Lizzo. In a follow-up tweet, she said she hasn’t seen people explain their bigotry and believes doing so would be illuminating.

“I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… Or fatphobic.. I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic,” Lizzo wrote. “I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would [be] way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize.”