Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Has Died At Age 79

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who was behind some of the band's biggest hits such as "Everywhere," "Little Lies," and "Don't Stop," has died at age 79, her family said in a statement.

"On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family," her family said in a statement posted to McVie's Instagram account.

"We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," they added.

Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie in a statement: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie, who was once married to Fleetwood Mac's bass guitarist John McVie, joined the British-American rock band in 1970. In 1998, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The same year, McVie decided to leave the band after 28 years and released a solo album a few years later. In 2014, she rejoined the band prior to the On With the Show tour.

During her career, she received numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards and the Lifetime Achievement award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

Fleetwood Mac, founded in 1967, was one of the best-known rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s. The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is most famously known for its songs "Dreams" and "Everywhere."