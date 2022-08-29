Taylor Jenkins Reid: I’m good! Very excited to get to talk to you today.



FP: Same! I’m a big fan of your books and am thrilled to get to chat with you about them today. Let’s dive right in and talk about Carrie Soto Is Back! What drew you to writing a story about Carrie? (Were you inspired at all by Serena Williams?)



TJR: I love Serena Williams with my whole soul — it would be impossible for me to write about tennis without her being a main inspiration. She was my initial draw to the sport — her and Venus — to begin with. Back in 2019 when I was considering my next project, I was fascinated by all the coverage of Serena’s Grand Slam singles titles record. And I started wondering what defines the “Greatest of All Time.” Carrie Soto came out of that — that question of when do you have enough? The titles you have, the records you’ve set, what number is enough?



FP: Yes, I loved the relatability of that internal journey Carrie experiences throughout this story. The “what is enough” question feels as though it will resonate with many who read this book! Speaking specifically to tennis, did you find it difficult to craft the high-stakes tension of this particular sport in this written format?



TJR: I felt very much out of my depth! I had to work very hard to describe the matches as Carrie would and to keep them interesting and lively for people not interested in tennis but still grounded and realistic for people that know the sport. Carrie plays a lot of matches over the year, so it's a lot of tennis! But I tried to make sure it never detracts from the story — this is a book you can read even if you’ve never watched a day of tennis in your life.



FP: It’s very impressive! You certainly succeeded in keeping it interesting. I myself am a very casual tennis fan, and I had a hard time tearing myself away from those intense scenes. It all came together so well. What was the research process like for you?



TJR: It was so much fun! Research is the best part of writing a book, to me. It’s all about finding little details and following what interests me. For this one, I remember watching the 30 for 30 documentary, This Is What They Want, and feeling such a level of excitement that I could barely contain myself. I bombarded into my husband’s office while he was trying to write and insisted he hear about Jimmy Connors’ brilliant run at the US Open in 1991 at the age of 39. I find that I’m on the right track when that feeling comes — that I have found a world I find so interesting that I’m bursting at the seams with ideas.



FP: I love that! I’d love to talk a little bit about Carrie as a character. She’s ambitious, ruthless, motivated, and driven, but she’s also someone who is deeply passionate and caring. She’s quite complex, yet we as readers resonate with her. What was the most challenging and the most rewarding part of crafting Carrie?



TJR: I think the most fun part about writing Carrie Soto was capturing what she says and does that other women have been taught not to do. She’s sharp-tongued and arrogant, and it was great fun to be able to let her say things most of us wouldn’t dare. But if she’s only that — if she’s all vinegar — then where does the complexity come in? She needs more to her. That bite has to come from somewhere. And it was very satisfying to dig into how a person becomes as brutal as Carrie Soto and what, deep down, she feels she’s missing. Because then you understand what she yearns for. That’s the vulnerability.



FP: It was very satisfying to follow her journey as well! What made you want to write historical fiction?



TJR: It came about very organically. When I decided I wanted to tell the story of one woman’s life over many decades in Hollywood with The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, I had to, by necessity, start crafting a world largely in the past so that it could be recounted in the present. But I quickly fell in love with writing about the 20th century. I have such fun trying to render times we can’t go back to. It feels like an escape to me — a way for me to get lost in the world as much as the reader. I absolutely love it.

