Celebrities Are Reacting To Lisa Marie Presley's Death

"Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you, but I know I’ll see you again," John Travolta wrote on his Instagram.

Bryan Steffy / WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley in 2015

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac arrest at her home.

Her death came just days after she and her mother, Priscilla Presley, appeared together at the Golden Globes to celebrate Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis starring Austin Butler. The actor won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his depiction of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

As the only daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie, 54, became the sole heir to his estate following the deaths of her grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley. Lisa Marie sold off most of the estate in 2004 but remained the owner of Graceland Mansion.

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis and was 9 years old when Elvis died in 1977. She is survived by Priscilla and her three children: actor Riley Keough and 14-year-old twin daughters. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," they said in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Thursday. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Since Lisa Marie's death was announced, tributes from celebrities have poured in online.

On Instagram, actor John Travolta posted a photo of Lisa Marie paired with a caption stating, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you, but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Linda Thompson, Elvis's ex-girlfriend, posted a childhood photograph of Elvis with Lisa Marie on her Instagram account with the caption, "My heart is too heavy for words."

Singer Pink also posted a photo on her Instagram of herself with Lisa Marie.

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," the caption reads. "Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."

Tom Hanks, who starred alongside Austin Butler in Elvis as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker, paid tribute to Presley and posted a photograph of her on his Instagram with the caption, "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken…Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson."

Singer LeAnn Rimes and actors Leah Remini and Octavia Spencer were among the many other celebrities to publicly send their condolences to the Presley family.

leann rimes cibrian @leannrimes

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley

Leah Remini @LeahRemini

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.

octavia spencer @octaviaspencer

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.

Jennifer Tilly @JenniferTilly

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️

Billy Idol @BillyIdol

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely &amp; we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP

Seán Ono Lennon @seanonolennon

Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it’s like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla.

Tony Orlando @TonyOrlando

I have no words…only a broken heart! Rest in Peace, beautiful Lisa Marie Presley.Please let us all Pray for Priscilla🙏She’s been through so much. An incredibly beautiful person who has been through oh so much. God Bless her and Family! I believe in the power of praying hands.

bettemidler @BetteMidler

Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.

William Patrick Corgan @Billy

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley https://t.co/ViIe34ZP4i

Bret Michaels @bretmichaels

My deepest thoughts &amp; condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley

Mike Love @MikeLoveOFCL

We are incredibly saddened and in shock about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Gone way too soon. We are sending our condolences and prayers to Priscilla and family. Please know that you are all loved so very much. RIP Lisa Marie. Peace &amp; Love Mike &amp; Jacquelyne Love

