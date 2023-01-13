Celebrities Are Reacting To Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac arrest at her home.

Her death came just days after she and her mother, Priscilla Presley, appeared together at the Golden Globes to celebrate Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis starring Austin Butler. The actor won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his depiction of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

As the only daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie, 54, became the sole heir to his estate following the deaths of her grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley. Lisa Marie sold off most of the estate in 2004 but remained the owner of Graceland Mansion.

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis and was 9 years old when Elvis died in 1977. She is survived by Priscilla and her three children: actor Riley Keough and 14-year-old twin daughters. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," they said in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Thursday. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Since Lisa Marie's death was announced, tributes from celebrities have poured in online.

On Instagram, actor John Travolta posted a photo of Lisa Marie paired with a caption stating, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you, but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Linda Thompson, Elvis's ex-girlfriend, posted a childhood photograph of Elvis with Lisa Marie on her Instagram account with the caption, "My heart is too heavy for words."

Singer Pink also posted a photo on her Instagram of herself with Lisa Marie.

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," the caption reads. "Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."

Tom Hanks, who starred alongside Austin Butler in Elvis as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker, paid tribute to Presley and posted a photograph of her on his Instagram with the caption, "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken…Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson."

Singer LeAnn Rimes and actors Leah Remini and Octavia Spencer were among the many other celebrities to publicly send their condolences to the Presley family.