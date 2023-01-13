Lisa Marie Presley Has Died At Age 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," they said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."



She had been found earlier in the day in cardiac arrest at her home, TMZ reported. It came just days after she and her mother had appeared together at the Golden Globes to celebrate Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis and Austin Butler’s portrayal of the rock 'n' roll icon.

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis and had been heir to his estate. In 2004, she sold off most of it, but she remained the owner of Graceland Mansion.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis, and her parents separated when she was 4. She was 9 years old when Elvis died.

On an episode of The Talk in 2013, she said she takes after her father personality-wise.

“His personality and sort of his intensity levels sometimes I can emulate pretty well,” she said.