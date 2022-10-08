Anna Sorokin, the 31-year-old scammer who pretended to be a German heir named Anna Delvey and inspired the Netflix show Inventing Anna, was released from ICE detention on Friday.

Sorokin had been held in the Orange County jail in upstate New York for more than 17 months after being detained for overstaying her visa last year, her attorney, John Sandweg, told BuzzFeed News.

“She does not get a free pass,” Sandweg said in an email. “She will remain under the supervision of ICE, and her deportation proceedings will continue.”

Sorokin, who is still facing possible deportation to Germany, will now be residing in New York City under 24-hour home confinement while the deportation case continues, per the court ruling obtained by the Daily Beast.

On top of that, Sorokin must not use social media and was required to post a $10,000 bond, the Daily Beast reported.

"Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets," Sorokin spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told BuzzFeed News. "She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned."