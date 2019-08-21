Police Arrested A Man Who Had 17 Guns, A Grenade Launcher And A Box Full Of Nazi Paraphernalia

Police found a weapons cache of 17 guns, a grenade launcher, and white supremacist propaganda — including a document called the "N****r Owner’s Manual" — in the home of a suspected drug trafficker.



Joseph Rubino 57, of Lafayette Township, New Jersey, got into a car accident on July 24.

Law enforcement spotted firearms and ammunition when they were pulling Rubino out of his vehicle to give him medical attention.



After searching his car and home, police found six semi-automatic weapons, a stash of shotguns, rifles and hand guns, and a grenade launcher, according to a criminal complaint filed in New Jersey federal court. Next to the guns, they discovered three kilograms of marijuana, 200 cannabis vape cartridges and 70 grams of methamphetamine.

They also found a box of white supremacist paraphernalia, including clothing and bumper stickers with the Nazi SS bolts symbol and an instruction manual for owning a slave. Authorities noted the neo-Nazi symbols are "sometimes used by outlaw motorcycle gang members."

On August 9, Rubino was charged with federal drug and weapons charges. Authorities said the weapons were related to the drugs, and there are no charges against him related to any threat of mass violence.



The US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced the arrest on Tuesday, 11 days after charges were filed. Rubino was arrested about one week before a gunman killed 22 people in a racist anti-immigrant attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Since the El Paso and Dayton shootings — which happened in a single weekend — authorities have made numerous arrests of male suspects making threats of violence or domestic terrorism attacks, including a teenager with 25 guns who'd been posting alt-right memes and had been monitored by authorities since February and a 20-year-old white nationalist who threatened on Instagram to shoot up a Jewish community center. The El Paso suspect said he was intentionally killing Latinos.