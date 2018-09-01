BuzzFeed News

Meghan McCain Made Veiled Criticisms Of Trump In Her Emotional Eulogy To Her Father

Meghan McCain Made Veiled Criticisms Of Trump In Her Emotional Eulogy To Her Father

"We gather to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who'll never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly."

Meghan McCain, the daughter of John McCain, and a conservative TV star, gave an emotional eulogy to her father at his Saturday funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC.

"I am here before you today saying the words I have never wanted to say. My father is gone," declared Meghan, who wept multiple times during her speech.

Her eulogy also shaded President Trump several times. Trump was not invited to the funeral amid his long-standing feud with the Republican senator.

Trump, who never served in Vietnam, once mocked McCain for getting captured and becoming a prisoner of war. He also repeatedly faulted McCain, a frequent Trump critic, for voting against the Republican repeal of Obamacare.
Trump, who never served in Vietnam, once mocked McCain for getting captured and becoming a prisoner of war.

He also repeatedly faulted McCain, a frequent Trump critic, for voting against the Republican repeal of Obamacare.

"We gather to mourn the passing of American greatness," declared Meghan on Saturday. "The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who'll never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

Meghan spoke about how her father burned an illuminating brightness. "A few have resented that fire, for the light it cast upon them. For the truth it revealed about their character. But my father never cared what they thought," said Meghan.

"And even that small number still have the opportunity, as long as they draw breath, to live up to the example of John McCain," she continued.

"America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be great again because America was always great," said Meghan.

Trump's 2016 campaign slogan was, of course, "Make America Great Again."

Her line earned lengthy applause from those in attendance.

Meghan also spoke about how McCain was a brilliant father, whose life was "defined by love."

"He was an aviator, he was a husband, he was a warrior, he was a prisoner, he was a hero, he was a congressman, he was a senator, he was a nominee for the president of the United States. These are all the titles and the roles of a life that has been well-lived. They are not the greatest of his titles nor the most important of his roles," said Meghan, 33.

"The best of him, the greatest of his titles, and most important of his roles was as a father," she said.

"Imagine the distinguished statesman who counseled presidents and the powerful, singing with his little girl in Oak Creek during a rainstorm to 'Singing in the Rain,'" said Meghan.

Meghan told a story of how she fell off her horse as a child and broke her collarbone. After returning from the hospital, her father insisted that she get back onto the horse immediately.

"I was a little girl. I resented it. Now that I am a woman, I look back across that time and see the expression on his face when I climbed back up and rode again, and I see the pride and love in his eyes as he said, 'Nothing is going to break you,'" said Meghan, crying.

"My father had every reason to think the world was an awful place. My father had every reason to think the world was not worth fighting for. My father had every reason to think the world was worth leaving. He did not think any of those things," said Meghan.

