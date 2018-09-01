John McCain Was Farewelled At An Emotional Funeral At Washington National Cathedral

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Kissinger recalled how McCain, whose father, John McCain Jr., was Commander of the US Pacific Command, “had been much on my mind during the negotiations to end the Vietnam War.”

At the time, McCain was in a prisoner of war camp in Hanoi.

Kissinger explained that during the final phase of negotiations, the Vietnamese authorities offered to release McCain and allow him to return on the official government plane with Kissinger.

“Against all my instinct, I thanked them for the offer but refused it,” said Kissinger. He said that he had feared how McCain would react, but when they met in 1973, McCain told him “thank you for saving my honor.”

It was only later that Kissinger learned Vietnamese captives had also offered freedom to McCain years earlier because of his father, but he refused as it did not follow prisoner of war code of conduct, which states prisoners must be released in the order they were captured.

Kissinger said they never spoke of his captivity again during a half century of close friendship.

“John McCain's name became synonymous with an America that reached out to oblige the powerful to be lawful and give hope to the oppressed,” said Kissinger.