They Marched In A Black Lives Matter Protest And It Changed Their Politics

“You could see which side cared about the Black Lives Matter movement,” said one first-time protester, “and which side couldn't embrace it.”

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s presidential election, 17-year-old Abby Wright has been pleading with everyone she knows in her conservative hometown of Dayton, Georgia, not to vote for Donald Trump. Too young to vote herself, she’s instead doing her part by running a mock election at school and making political TikToks to counter misinformation. But Abby wasn’t always so left-leaning. Like countless others across the US, she found herself protesting for the first time in her life during this summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations and they profoundly transformed her. Her political reawakening is now the subject of her college application essay. “Before this summer, I saw myself as a middle of the road conservative, just like my parents,” she wrote. “However, after seeing the lack of a reaction towards the injustice from one side of the country, I knew it was my time to move to the left, much to the dismay of my family.”

Not all those who participated in the protests are old enough to vote, though, so some are finding other ways to be politically active. “Because I can't vote, that’s even more of a reason to try and convince others to vote and tell my friends who are 18 to get registered,” said Anna Villard, a 17-year-old rising senior from Surprise, Arizona. After attending half a dozen BLM protests in Mesa and Phoenix in recent months, Anna has been registering people to vote at her high school, making designs and posters for ballot boxes, and updating her Instagram bio daily with the number of days left to register to vote and until Election Day. She has even been searching voter registration records for her teachers and quizzing them about it. “I’ve been asking my teachers, ‘Are you registered to vote? Have you turned your ballot in yet?’ I think it’s caught them off guard, too.” Anna, who is Black, said the movement has given her more courage to call out racism. When girls from her school used the n-word online, she reported them to a volleyball coach and the principal. She’s also unfollowed people she knows on social media who follow the president and no longer feigns politeness to her Trump-supporting neighbors. “I’m not going to associate with someone who has Confederate flags in their garage,” she said, “and if that’s a problem, I'm sorry.” Trump repeatedly complains that the media focuses on “COVID, COVID, COVID” this election, but Paige Dominguez, a 43-year-old preschool teacher from Carlsbad, California, sees a link between the treatment of Black Americans and people wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has disproportionately affected Black and brown communities. “There’s a good case study that could be done comparing the way people are reacting to COVID and people are reacting to the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Dominguez. ”It just comes down to caring about your neighbor.” Dominguez is frustrated that churches in her area are hosting events for Republicans and not doing more to vocally support BLM, especially because she believes churches should fight for the oppressed. She found attending a BLM protest for the first time a deeply moving, almost spiritual experience. “I could feel the leaders of the chants, feel their passion, it really resonated with me,” said Dominguez, who is white and attended because her teenage daughter begged to go. At first she feared chanting but soon felt compelled to join in the protest chorus. “I had to rise up with them too,” she said. “If I hadn't been part of the march, I wouldn't have been affected as much.”

