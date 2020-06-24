The Three Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Have Been Indicted On Murder Charges

People march to protest the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, May 16.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. were indicted on a total of nine charges each, prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment in the shooting and death of the 25-year-old Black man who was killed while jogging.

Three men have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Arbery was shot on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Georgia, while he was running on a two-lane road.

"This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for his family and the community beyond," Holmes said during a short press conference .

The McMichaels, a father and son, had told police there had been break-ins in the neighborhood and that they began to chase Arbery in their truck when they saw him "hauling ass."

The men, who were armed, confronted him. After a struggle with a shotgun, Travis fired at Arbery, according to a police report.

No arrests were immediately made in the killing of the young black man, and outrage intensified when cellphone video of the pursuit and the shooting was publicly released.

Bryan, who recorded the video, was also named in the grand jury's indictment Wednesday.

"We will be moving forward with this prosecution and next steps," Holmes said.

She added that local prosecutors were continuing to work with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice in the investigation and prosecution.