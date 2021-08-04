Arkansas's Governor Says He Now Regrets Banning Masks In Schools

Politicians rarely admit when they've messed up, but as the Delta variant surges across the US and his state, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he now regrets signing a law banning mask mandates.

"In hindsight, I wish that had not become law,” said Hutchinson in a press conference on Tuesday.

"But it is the law," the Republican governor continued. "So the only chance we have is to amend it or for the courts to say it has an unconstitutional foundation."



The Arkansas mandate means businesses, schools, and cities cannot implement rules to allow entry only to masked or vaccinated people in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Multiple Republican-led states around the country have implemented similar laws banning face coverings in schools or other places, including Florida, Arizona, Utah, and Texas.

With children returning to in-person learning in the fall, Arkansas schools are not able to enforce masking — putting those under 12, who do not yet qualify for a vaccine, particularly at risk.

And the governor acknowledged that was a possibly deadly mistake.

"I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point," said Hutchinson. "Everything has changed now."



Arkansas, like most of the country, is seeing a huge surge in cases of COVID-19 sparked by the more contagious Delta variant. The state’s seven-day moving average was 1,901 on Monday, according to the CDC. On Tuesday, the state reported 2,343 more cases. And there's been a 50% increase in children's cases in recent weeks.

"There is a current public health emergency in Arkansas," said Hutchinson.



Arkansas has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with just 46.6% of the population having at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to the CDC.

