The CDC Has Changed Its Mask Guidance — Again — To Say Vaccinated People Should Mask Up In Places With Delta Outbreaks

Fully vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks indoors in counties with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 infections, the CDC announced on Tuesday. That’s now 63% of counties in the US.

The recommendation partly reverses a May CDC guidance that said fully vaccinated individuals could “resume activities that you did before the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing.” The change comes as the highly contagious Delta variant causes COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide, overwhelmingly driven by people who have chosen not to get vaccinated. But the CDC said the new change was motivated in large part by new data showing that vaccinated individuals who get infected by Delta — so-called breakthrough cases — could also transmit the virus.

The new guidelines also reverse recommendations from the health agency released earlier this month, urging all schools to reopen for in-person learning in the fall. While the previous guidance said teachers, staff, and students who were vaccinated did not need to wear masks, the new recommendations urge universal masking regardless of vaccination status. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics pushed back against the CDC’s guidance, pressing for universal masking in schools.

“The Delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response against it,” CDC head Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference announcing the guidance on Tuesday.

"This was not a decision taken lightly," Walensky added. "It is not a welcome piece of news that masking is going to be part of people's lives who have already been vaccinated."

The change comes as the CDC has faced mounting pressure to reconsider its mask guidance, which assumed that unvaccinated individuals would continue to mask up indoors as most businesses and restaurants fully reopened and that they would be incentivized to get their shots in order to ditch their masks.

Instead, vaccination rates have continued to drop and Delta has caused a surge in infections across the country. One preliminary study suggested that people infected with the Delta variant can shed roughly 1,000 times as many viral particles than what was seen with the original coronavirus, leading to what Walensky has called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

But on Tuesday, Walensky said the change was also motivated by concerning new data showing that breakthrough infections, while rare, might also be contagious.

The vast majority of people who get breakthrough infections will be protected from severe illness and death. The mRNA vaccines most widely used across the US appear almost as effective in preventing infections against the Delta variant as they do the original coronavirus, around 88% effective against infection and 96% effective against severe illness. But Walensky said the new data on breakthrough cases being infectious was concerning.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” Walensky said.

Now responsible for more than 83% of US cases, the variant has driven new outbreaks threatening hospitals in undervaccinated states such as Missouri and Arkansas, and in smaller clusters everywhere from Florida to California. Almost half of US counties are seeing “high” transmission rates — a 17% increase from last week — and another 17% are seeing “substantial” ones, according to CDC data.