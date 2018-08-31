Aretha Franklin Was Given A Queen's Treatment At Her Star-Studded Funeral

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Clinton talked about how hard Franklin worked as a singer.

"Yes she had the voice of a generation, maybe the voice of a century. Yes she was born into a musical culture," the former president said. "But, she also worked for years, I mean years."

Clinton also spoke of how Franklin's biggest strength was overcoming her difficulties.

"Because she lived with courage. Not without fear, but overcoming her fears," he said. "She lived with faith. Not without failure, but overcoming her failures."

Clinton finished his speech by holding up his phone to the microphone and playing her hit "Think."