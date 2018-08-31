BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande Performed "Natural Woman" At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Grande also sang the song on The Tonight Show after the Queen of Soul died.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 31, 2018, at 12:54 p.m. ET

Aretha Franklin's funeral is underway in Detroit and a number of celebrities are in attendance to honor the Queen of Soul.

Among them is pop star Ariana Grande.

Grande showed up to Franklin's service with fiancé Pete Davidson and her mom, Joan Grande.

She was asked to perform at Franklin's funeral following her tribute to the late singer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After Franklin passed, Grande sang "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

And today, Grande delivered another emotional performance of the same song.

Grande sang the lyrics of Franklin's iconic song, which was written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin.

And she really didn't hold back.

The camera even panned to Detroit native Big Sean, who happens to be Grande's ex-boyfriend, standing during the performance.

After Grande was finished singing, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III brought her onstage and joked about not knowing who she was when he saw her name on the program. He also thanked her for her performance.

Here's the full video of Ariana Grande's performance

