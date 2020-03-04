Twitter Is Finally Doing Stories

On Wednesday, Twitter will begin testing a feature, called “Fleets,” that will allow you to post photos, videos, and text that disappear after a short period of time. If it sounds familiar, that’s because it’s nothing other than the long-awaited debut of stories on the social platform.



When Snapchat invented stories in 2013, people loved the way they could use the feature to share things without worry, and the app became a major hit. As a result, every social app began to copy it.

Facebook started the rip-off race when it built a stories feature into Instagram in 2016. “They deserve all the credit,” Instagram cofounder Kevin Systrom said of Snapchat at the time. Facebook went on to build stories into every other product it owned: WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook proper. The tech giant probably would’ve built stories into Libra, its cryptocurrency project, if it could.

With Facebook leading the way, the rest of the social internet followed. YouTube did stories. Netflix did stories. Tinder did stories. Even LinkedIn did stories. Yes, freakin’ LinkedIn.

But Twitter did not.

That’s not to say people didn’t tell them to. In September 2016, BuzzFeed News argued it would be a ”no brainer” for Twitter to copy stories. “Since you follow people on Twitter because you're interested in what they're saying and doing, you could expect their Twitter Stories to be relevant to you in a way that transcends mere friendship,” this news website argued. Twitter did not listen — initially.