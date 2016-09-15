No Brainer: Why Twitter Should Also Clone Snapchat Stories

At the beginning of this year, Twitter product head Kevin Weil left the company for Instagram where he promptly cloned Snapchat Stories. (Hi, Instagram Stories). The brash, shameless move gave Instagram a way to spark more sharing of the carefree, fun videos it previously lacked. And, by taking the heat (and even some praise) for blatantly copying another app, Weil and company made it easier for others to follow along — including his former employer.

In fact, if executed properly, Stories could make even more sense within Twitter than it does within Instagram or Snapchat.

Skeptical? Consider the following: