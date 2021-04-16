 Skip To Content
At Least Eight People Died In A Mass Shooting In Indianapolis

Police believe the alleged shooter killed himself at the scene.

By Alex Campbell

Posted on April 16, 2021, at 4:15 a.m. ET

At least eight people died in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the facility just after 11 p.m. local time, said Genae Cook, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said at a press conference early Friday morning.

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. We have others that have been transported to various hospitals throughout the area," Cook said. Cook said that anyone unable to contact a family member who works at the FedEx facility should gather at a local Holiday Inn Express.

Police believe the alleged shooter killed himself at the site of the shooting.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis," FedEx said in a statement early Friday morning, several news outlets reported. "Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

