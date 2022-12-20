The News You Need To Read This Morning

After an 18-month investigation, the House of Representatives Jan. 6 Committee unanimously voted to refer four criminal charges against former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the Capitol riots: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting, or aiding an insurrection.

The referral does not compel the Department of Justice to act, but it will likely put pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland — whose agency is conducting a parallel investigation into Jan. 6 — to bring criminal charges against Trump.

It is extremely rare for a former president to be found deserving of criminal prosecution. Over several public hearings, the members laid out their case that Trump lied about the election results, tried to misuse the power of his position to retain the presidency, and incited a mob to storm the Capitol.

The committee also voted to refer criminal charges against several Trump allies, including former White House attorney John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and lawyers Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro.

Russia was too busy this year to interfere with US midterms, according to US intelligence

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the nationwide protests in Iran, hindered both countries' ability to interfere with the US midterm elections, according to US intelligence. Russia has been accused of trying to support Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections and sowing doubts about the state of US democracy, AP reports.

SNAPSHOTS

Amber Heard has agreed to settle Johnny Depp's defamation case. "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," she said.

The latest plastic surgery trend is facing pushback from "chubby-cheeked hotties." Buccal fat removal is an irreversible procedure that removes a gumball-sized chunk of fat from the inside of both cheeks to give people a more contoured face shape. It's rising in popularity.

Pornhub's most-viewed amateurs of 2022 are a "very horny" married couple. Today, they live almost entirely from their earnings from the site, making between $15,000 to $25,000 a month.

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles