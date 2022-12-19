Harvey Weinstein Has Been Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault Charges In Los Angeles

Weinstein was acquitted of the charge of sexual battery by restraint brought by Jane Doe 3. The charges related to Jane Doe 2 and 4 were hung, and according to the pool report, a mistrial has been declared on the counts where the jury could not reach a verdict, such as the forcible rape charge brought against Weinstein by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the filmmaker and wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Harvey Weinstein will never be able to rape another woman," Siebel Newsom said in a statement to BuzzFeed News after the verdict was announced. "He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs. Harvey Weinstein is a serial predator and what he did was rape.

“Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors," she added. "This trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do. To all survivors out there — I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you.”

Her husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom, added in a statement that he was proud of his wife and all of the women who came forward to "share their truth and uplift countless survivors who cannot."

"Their strength, courage, and conviction is a powerful example and inspiration to all of us," he said. "We must keep fighting to ensure that survivors are supported and that their voices are heard."

In a statement Tuesday, Jane Doe 3 said she had "no regrets" in deciding to come forward and testifying at trial despite the not guilty verdict on the charge relating to her.

"I took the stand, stared into the eyes of my attacker for three days in a brutal trial, spoke my truth, and regained my power," she said. "I am no longer afraid of Harvey Weinstein."

She acknowledged that fear of acquittal is one reason why "so many women and men choose not to come forward," but she said she was still proud of her decision to speak up and of the others who came forward.

"I am gratified that through Jane Doe #1, we all got some justice in Los Angeles against Harvey Weinstein," she said.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for nine and a half days. On Tuesday, jurors heard prosecutors' arguments that certain aggravating factors should apply, but they were unable to come to a decision. Had they ruled in favor of the government, Weinstein could have faced up to 24 years in prison for his Los Angeles conviction.

The former movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020. He is now facing additional jail time.

Throughout both criminal cases in New York and Los Angeles, Weinstein, 70, has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.

In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News Tuesday, Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Weinstein, said the producer was disappointed in the Los Angeles verdict and suggested he would appeal his conviction on the counts involving Jane Doe 1.

"The logistics of the time and location of the alleged incident make no sense," Engelmayer said. "Harvey is grateful for the jury's work on the other counts, and he's determined to continue his legal challenges in ultimately proving his innocence."

In New York, Weinstein was acquitted of the more severe charges related to predatory sexual assault but convicted of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein is appealing that conviction. His lawyers are arguing that the women’s testimony led the jury to focus on the history and pattern of allegations rather than on specific charges relevant to the case, among other issues.

The verdict in Los Angeles comes five years after the New York Times and the New Yorker first reported that multiple women had accused the former producer of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape. Those stories prompted a reckoning within Hollywood and contributed to the explosion of the #MeToo movement started by Tarana Burke.

Since then, more than 90 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Opening statements in the Los Angeles trial began at the end of October, with prosecutors promising jurors that witness after witness would prove that Weinstein used his power to repeatedly rape and assault women trying to make it in Hollywood.

“Each of these women came forward independent of each other, and none of them knew one another,” Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said. “They feared that he could crush their careers if they reported what he had done to him.”

Weinstein's defense attorney, Mark Werksman, argued that the allegations were “based upon emotion, not facts” and that they “can be traced directly to a movement called the #MeToo movement.”

He acknowledged that Weinstein was part of Hollywood’s “casting couch” culture, where sex was a commodity, but he argued that the intercourse was consensual and that women slept with Weinstein because he was powerful. They willingly “played the game,” Werksman said.

During the trial, the jury, made up of eight men and four women, heard from more than 50 witnesses, including the four alleged victims.