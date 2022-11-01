The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband allegedly planned to kidnap her and break her kneecaps

A federal indictment on Monday revealed new information about the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco and beating her husband with a hammer.

According to the indictment, David DePape entered Paul Pelosi's bedroom in the middle of the night and "stated he wanted to talk to 'Nancy.'" The speaker's husband was able to call 911 from the bathroom. Police arrived at the home less than 10 minutes later, and found the suspect holding Pelosi’s arm in one hand and both men holding the hammer. When officers asked DePape to drop the hammer, he allegedly "pulled the hammer from Pelosi’s hand and swung the hammer, striking Pelosi in the head."

In an interview with the FBI, DePape allegedly said that he "viewed Nancy as the 'leader of the pack' of lies told by the Democratic Party." CNN reported that DePape had shared social media posts espousing debunked conspiracy theories, including that COVID vaccines are deadly, the 2020 election was stolen, and that police did not murder George Floyd. Two blogs — apparently written by a person named David DePape — were filled with racist, antisemitic, and other bigoted statements, and pushed conspiracy theories about how "the elites/ruling class" censor information.

DePape is now facing both state and federal charges for the attack, and could face decades in prison. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned on the state's charges.



Fed up with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a billionaire gives up his citizenship

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov renounced his citizenship to protest the war in Ukraine, becoming one of the first Russian business tycoons to publicly criticize the Kremlin's actions. According to BBC, Tinkov said, "I hope more prominent Russian businessmen will follow me, so it weakens Putin's regime and his economy, and put him eventually to defeat."

SNAPSHOTS

Migos rapper Takeoff has been reportedly shot dead in Houston. Police confirmed that Takeoff and fellow group member Quavo were at the event where a man was shot and killed, but would not confirm the identity of the deceased until his family is notified.

These are some of the victims of the Halloween crowd crush disaster in Seoul. The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.

A man has been arrested more than five years after the Delphi murders of two girls. Police have been famously tight-lipped about the investigation from the outset, declining to reveal how the girls died and sharing very few details about the crime scene. And despite the suspect's arrest, they still refused to share that and other information Monday.

Actor Kit Connor came out as bisexual after being accused of queerbaiting. Fans of the Heartstopper star raced to his defense on Monday, welcoming him to the LGBTQ community while admonishing those who had pressured him to come out.

