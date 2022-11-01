Migos Rapper Takeoff Has Been Shot Dead In Houston

Atlanta performer Takeoff, best known for being one-third of the rap group Migos, has been shot and killed, police said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, but there have been no charges or arrests made yet.

Police were called at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday morning to 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston, police Sgt. Michael Arrington said in a news conference. After a large group of people gathered outside the front door of the bowling alley, an argument broke out, and a shooting occurred. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also shot, however, they are expected to recover.



Police said at least two firearms were used in the shooting, but they are still investigating whether a dice game was the center of the argument, something that was previously reported.

Roughly 40 people were at the party and they fled the scene, so authorities are still trying to gather evidence, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. He urged witnesses at the party to come forward.



"What if it was your brother?" Finner said. "What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up, so please step up, get the information to us, so we can bring some closure to this family who is hurting right now."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also urged witnesses to come forward.



"We will solve this particular case," Turner said. "We will find the shooters, but information provided will help to expedite that."

Turner extended his condolences to Takeoff's family. He said he is concerned the the age group of 16 to 30 and that there are too many young men of color killing one another.

"We do need to have that conversation," he said. "We do need to deal with it head-on."

TMZ first reported that Takeoff was the victim, and then Rolling Stone confirmed the news.

Graphic videos and photos circulating on social media show a person who looks like Quavo attempting to help an unresponsive body.

