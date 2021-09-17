"Montero" Confirms That Lil Nas X Is Here To Stay

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala.

“I want to say thank you to the gay agenda!” Lil Nas X proclaimed as he won the Video of the Year award at the MTV VMAs on Sept. 12. “Let’s go, gay agenda!” He was half joking about the controversies that have embroiled him since his ubiquitous, record-breaking 2019 hit “Old Town Road” took over pop culture. Since then, the one-time member of the Barbz came out and — in an era of downcast pop doldrums — has become pop’s most consistently surprising provocateur. Whether he’s turning his album rollout into a parody of pregnancy announcements or selling Satan shoes as tie-in merch to a devil gay lap dance video, he’s excelled at what pop stars used to do before they started selling everything but themselves: crossing new lines of commodifiable transgression that make us see the world differently. “Hee-hee, I'm bad as Michael Jackson,” he sang on last year’s “Holiday.” “Pop star, but the rappers still respect me.” That a queer rapper has become a monocultural symbol of pop transgression is the result of numerous historical forces, including the undeniably dominant role of hip-hop in the streaming era and the increased visibility of LGBTQ artists. Yet even amid a newer generation of queer acts, ranging from Troye Sivan and Sam Smith to Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X has already reached an unprecedented level of commercial success and industry recognition. He’s achieved two No. 1 pop hits, last month he was the most-streamed rapper on Spotify, and he’s currently one of the top 10 most-streamed artists on the platform, period. In the run-up to his new album, Montero, out today, the 22-year-old garnered all the markers of pop success: No. 1 hits, magazine covers, Grammy awards, SNL music guest spots, VMAs — a tall order in music’s ruthless attention economy era. Montero, his dreamy, evocative portrait of a former stan turned vulnerable superstar, is another sign of his talent. “Who would've thought I'd get there anyway?” he sings at one point, seemingly alluding to the summit he’s reached. The album is a reminder of why his voice as a young queer artist is so important, and it hints at the struggles he’s endured in order for the industry to make space for him.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform "Old Town Road" during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020.

YouTube Lil Nas X in the music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

“That type” of gay person seemed coded to mean a flamboyantly out star who is often derided within a gay culture that prizes masculinity, and a mainstream culture that expects performances of hypermasculinity from men of color. But Lil Nas X knows how to speak both in in-group specifics while also inviting everyone to join him in the universe of queer feelings he’s been creating. The album Montero is a compelling portrait of a young man grappling with the instabilities of fame, success, and desire. Though “Old Town Road” is not on the album, the road metaphor recurs throughout. In a spoken interlude, he talks about not being sure where he’s driving to, and it conveys the album’s vulnerable vibe. The singles “Sun Goes Down,” “Industry Baby,” and “Montero,” which is the opener, are all here. But the artfully evocative “Dead Right Now,” the second track, is more true to its themes. Like “Sun Goes Down,” it’s something of an autobiographical meditation, but this one is more about the post-fame disappointment of people, including parents, who now want things from him. That theme of having to deal with expectations is perhaps the most prevalent theme of the album, from “One of Me,” a song about defying what the public expects from him, to “Tales of Dominica,” a moody, string-driven tune about being out on his own and the weight of the scary thoughts in his head. “I’ve been living on an island made from fate,” he hum-sings. “Can’t go running back to home / Can’t face her face.”

The album Montero is a compelling portrait of a young man grappling with the instabilities of fame, success, and desire.

There are some bops, like the rocking, rollicking direct plea for love, “That’s What I Want,” or “Scoop,” where he sings about a glow-up, doing Pilates, and trying to be the daily scoop, a nice metaphor for himself as erotic object and an allusion to his role as a figure of fascination and desire in the social media economy. “Dolla Sign Slime,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is a trumpeting bop about being the same guy he’s always been despite shopping at Neiman Marcus. Like “Montero,” there are other songs about romantic intimacy. “Lost in the Citadel” is a rock-inflected meditation on an affair that’s ending. One of the most surprising songs is “Life After Salem,” a slice of metal-flavored opera, where he sings to a partner: “Kick me when I have to crawl / Ooh, I love it when you show no love at all.” In the chorus, he experiments with his voice, as the refrain “Take what you want from me” turns into a scream of “what you want from me.” There’s something hypnotic about the song’s emphasis on anger and desire and submission. But it’s the most vulnerable songs that stick in the brain the most. “Void” is a plaintive, intimate ballad where he sings what sounds like a letter to himself about how he’s been “feeling small,” pleading, “See I'm getting tired of the way I been living / I'd rather die than to live with these feelings.” His collaboration with Miley Cyrus on “Am I Dreaming,” a ballad duet, is one of the loveliest songs on the album. In an interview with Zane Lowe this week, Lil Nas X spoke about how the prevalence of deaths in the hip-hop community, alongside the marginalization of gay artists in the music industry, makes him think about his legacy. And that mourning permeates the album and, perhaps especially, the last song. He sings, delicately and sincerely, “Ooooh, never forget me / And everything I’ve done.” The song is also an ode to art-making itself, as he says, “As I’m sinking I relive my story,” and then he and Cyrus repeat together, “As I’m singing, I rewrite my story.” There’s a lot of pain in this album, but also hope.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.