In 1988, Whitney Houston was breaking records left and right. Her sophomore album Whitney, released in 1987, had debuted at No. 1 on the pop charts. Four of the singles from that album had topped the Billboard Hot 100, the first time a woman artist had ever accomplished this feat. Houston was nominated for three Grammys, including Album of the Year (she lost to U2’s Joshua Tree) and she was invited to open the televised ceremony with a performance of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” The accolades were proof that the commercial success of her debut album, Whitney Houston, wasn’t a fluke. The former teen church choir singer from New Jersey was officially en route to becoming one of the biggest pop stars of the ’80s and of all time.

Just a few weeks after her Grammy performance, however, Houston would receive a much more muted reception at the 2nd annual Soul Train Awards, which had been created by Soul Train founder Don Cornelius to “honor our own” as Dionne Warwick put it to the Los Angeles Times. Houston was nominated for Best Music Video alongside Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Jody Watley; but when the announcer read her name, the crowd, which had broken out into ecstatic cheers for the Jackson siblings, loudly and noticeably booed.

The criticism? “Black disc jockeys have chided her for not having soul and for being too White,” read an Ebony profile of the singer from May 1991. In Living Color famously spoofed her with a “Rhythmless Nation” sketch: “There’s music on my side, which really helps me hide / plus the fact that I cannot really sing helps me do my thing,” warbled Kim Wayans as Houston, before launching into a lackluster running man. (The sketch was funny, sure, but it was also incredibly inaccurate. Yes, Houston couldn’t dance, but she didn’t have to — she could sang! And not to pit two black women against each other, but Whitney could sing Janet under the table. I will gladly die on this hill!)

The criticism really stung Houston. “… don’t say I don’t have soul or what you consider to be ‘Blackness,’” she told Ebony in that same profile. “I know what my color is. I was raised in a Black community with Black people so that has never been a thing with me. Yet, I’ve gotten flak about being a pop success, but doesn’t mean that I’m white….Pop music has never been all-White.”

But for much of Houston’s early career, until she teamed up with black superstar producers like Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and veered into R&B with the release of her albums I’m Your Baby Tonight (1990) and especially My Love Is Your Love (1998) — not to mention her starring roles in one of the most quintessentially black movies of the '90s, Waiting to Exhale — Houston was dogged by these sellout critiques.

Though they are two very different stars at two very different phases of their career, it’s hard not to see the parallels between black criticism of Whitney in the ‘80s and similar accusations made recently against Lizzo, whose single “Truth Hurts” just became the first song by an unaccompanied black woman artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

The 31-year-old Midwest native, who was born in Michigan but accrued much of her indie fanbase in Minneapolis, has become a lightning rod for conversations about her unabashed corniness and her perceived pandering to the “white gaze.” Reviewers offered cautious praise when her major label debut dropped this year. The Atlantic called her music “a tad mawkish, but nonetheless feel-good.” Meanwhile, a Pitchfork review referred to Lizzo as the Natasha Bedingfield of her generation, which Lizzo first took as an insult before walking it back.

Certainly Lizzo makes music that is shamelessly uplifting. Her songs are pep talks stuffed with witty ripostes: “I just took a DNA test / Turns out I’m a hundred percent that bitch” is bawdier than anything Bedingfield would write, but arguably just as corny.