The Trump Administration Wants To Hold Undocumented Children In Detention Indefinitely

An overcrowded area holding families at a Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center is seen in a still image from video in McAllen, Texas, on June 11, 2019.

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced plans to roll out a new rule that would allow it to detain undocumented children and their parents indefinitely — a move that will most likely be challenged in court.

The yet-to-be published regulation seeks to replace a 1997 court settlement known as the Flores Agreement that limits government detention of children to 20 days. The agreement initially applied only to unaccompanied minors, but in 2015 a federal judge ruled it also extended to children who arrived to the US with their parents, thus applying the 20-day limit to families with children.

The new rule is expected to be published this week in the Federal Register and would take effect 60 days later, though immigration officials expect it will be challenged in court.



If the announced final rule is implemented it will likely result in thousands of families being detained while their immigration cases play out. The ever-increasing immigration court backlog means these immigrant families could be held for months or even years.

The Trump administration has blamed the Flores settlement for the high numbers of immigrant families arriving to the US-Mexico border, saying it's a pull factor for the thousands of mostly Central Americans who believe they will be released from US custody if they travel with a child. Being able to detain children with their parents while their immigration cases are adjudicated would eliminate the incentive, the administration has said.

"This single ruling has substantially caused and continued to fuel the current family unit crisis and the unprecedented flow of Central American families and minors illegally crossing our border," said Kevin K. McAleenan, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. "The new rule closes the legal loophole that arose form the reinterpretation of Flores."

All children in the government's care will be treated with dignity, respect, and special concern in conjunction with American values and faithful to the intent of the original settlement, McAleenan said at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

