Migrants In El Paso Were Held In Dangerously Overcrowded Standing-Room-Only Cells

Migrants also had limited access to showers and clean clothing, with some wearing soiled clothing for days or weeks, inspectors found.

DHS Office of Inspector General / Via oig.dhs.gov

A surprise visit at five Border Patrol facilities in Texas by a government watchdog group found that migrants were being detained in dangerous, overcrowded standing-room-only cells, with some standing on toilets to get breathing space. At a processing center in El Paso, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that facility didn't have the capacity to hold the hundreds of people inside. El Paso Del Norte Processing Center's maximum capacity is 125 detainees, but on May 7 and 8, Border Patrol's custody logs showed there were about 750 and 900 detainees, respectively, which is counter to the agency's standards. "We observed dangerous overcrowding at the facility with single adults held in cells designed for one-fifth as many detainees," a report on the conditions states. The report comes as the number of migrant families at the southwest border continues to increase and strain Border Patrol facilities built to hold single adults, not parents and children. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended 109,144 people along the southern border in April, the highest monthly figure since 2007, though still well below the peak of 1.6 million in 2000. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told reporters Thursday that May's numbers on pace to be the highest in over 12 years and surpass April's apprehensions. The conditions detailed in the report confirm many of the complaints from recently released migrants BuzzFeed News spoke to in recent months. In March, migrants held behind a chain-link fence topped with razor wire said they had endured cold and windy nights sleeping on rocky dirt underneath the Paso Del Norte International Bridge, where the facility conditions detailed in the report is also located.

DHS Office of Inspector General / Via oig.dhs.gov

One cell with a maximum capacity of 12 held 76 detainees. Another cell with a maximum capacity of 8 held 41 detainees. While one cell with a maximum capacity of 35 held 155 detainees, according to the report. People at the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center were also held longer than 72 hours, counter to US Customs and Border Protection guidelines. During the week of May 6, the OIG visited five Border Patrol stations and two ports of entry in the El Paso area, including eastern New Mexico. They were reviewing CBP's Transport, Escort, Detention and Search (TEDS) standards, which govern teh agency's interaction with detained individuals. The report said the El Paso sector has experienced the sharpest increase in apprehensions when comparing the first seven months of fiscal year 2019 to the same period in 2018. During the 2018 period, El Paso agents apprehended 13,646 people. That number jumped to 98,052 in 2019 with most of the increase being driven by family units. The OIG also found that CBP struggled to maintain hygienic conditions in holding cells, with migrants having limited access to showers and clean clothing. Some people wore soiled clothing for days or weeks, the report states. The limited space also made it difficult to separate detainees who were sick from the general population.

DHS Office of Inspector General / Via oig.dhs.gov A Border Patrol agent verifying temperature inside a holding cell for women.