Japan's Former PM Shinzo Abe Was Assassinated

In a shocking major political assassination, Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after a gunman shot him during a political campaign appearance on Friday.

According to local reports, 67-year-old Abe sustained two bullet wounds to his neck and his left collarbone at about 11:30 a.m., and was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. local time.

Abe was campaigning in the southern city of Nara for a parliamentary election when the attack happened, an extremely rare act of violence in a nation where handguns are banned.

