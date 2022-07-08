World Leaders Expressed Their Shock And Sadness At Shinzo Abe's Assassination

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday by a gunman who shot him as he appeared at a campaign event.

Abe's death has sent shockwaves through Japan, where deadly violence and shootings are extremely rare, and around the world.

The 67-year-old was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office twice from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.

World leaders who worked alongside Abe during his time as prime minister expressed their grief and distress at his death.