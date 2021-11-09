The Family Of A 9-Year-Old Who Is In A Coma From His Injuries At Astroworld Is Suing Travis Scott

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who is in a coma after being "trampled nearly to death" at Astroworld Festival in Texas, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against rapper Travis Scott and organizer Live Nation over their alleged "grossly negligent conduct" at the deadly event.

The 9-year-old, who is believed to be the youngest victim in the disaster, sustained severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death," the lawsuit said. He is currently in critical condition at the hospital with injuries that are likely "catastrophic."



Ezra and his father, Treston Blount, had traveled to Houston to see Scott, Ezra's favorite rapper, his grandfather Bernon Blount told CNN. Treston recounted in a GoFundMe for Ezra's medical bills that Ezra was sitting on his shoulders, and when they were being crushed in the swarm of people, Treston passed out.

When Treston regained consciousness, Ezra had already been taken to a hospital under the name "John Doe," Rolling Stone reported.



The lawsuit alleges that the organizers and Scott, who was performing onstage, failed to create and enforce proper safety protocols, maintain crowd control, and provide sufficient security staff for the 50,000 people at the concert. The defendants also did not stop the show until more than 40 minutes after officials said the "mass casualty event" started at 9:38 p.m, the lawsuit said, adding that people in the crowd screamed for help and asked concert staff to stop the show, which witnesses have said and video from the event appeared to show as well.



The defendants named in the lawsuit include Scott, his record company Cactus Jack Records, and several Live Nation and NRG Park employees. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the deadly concert, according to court records, including at least 28 that name Scott.

The Blount family is seeking at least $1 million in damages. A Live Nation spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the company is supporting officials in their investigation and "will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."

Scott's representatives declined to comment.