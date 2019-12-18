Watch Live: Votes Leading To Trump's Impeachment Are Underway

The House of Representatives is taking a series of votes that will lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday, making him the third US president to be impeached.

Lawmakers will vote on two articles of impeachment — one charges the president with abuse of power and the other with obstruction of Congress. The vote comes after several weeks of hearings, where witnesses testified that Trump put his personal political interests over the country’s national security by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his family in exchange for US military aid and a visit to the White House.

Trump also directed members of his administration not to comply with the Congressional investigation.

But before the House can vote on the articles of impeachment, it has to debate them. And before it can debate them, it has to debate the rules about debating the articles!

Throughout Wednesday morning, Republicans tried to delay the process, calling for a series of votes before debate officially began.

The vote on the articles of impeachment is expected around 7:15 p.m. after six hours of debate. Nearly every member of the Democratic caucus has said they plan to vote for the articles, and no Republican has so far announced any plans to break with their party and join them.