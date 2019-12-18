WASHINGTON — She lost the election, but Hillary Clinton played a starring role in speeches on the House floor leading up to the impeachment vote of President Donald Trump.



Republicans have spent much of the day accusing Democrats of trying to use impeachment to reverse the results of the 2016 election.

“If my Democratic colleagues were being honest, they’d tell us the only thing President Trump is guilty of is not being Hillary Clinton,” said Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall.

Democrats and Republicans have long since stopped discussing the same reality when it comes to the Trump–Ukraine affair. Democrats have spent the day focusing on Trump’s actions and arguing he abused his presidential powers by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in domestic politics and obstructed Congress’s investigation.

Rather than take on the details of those charges, Republicans have portrayed the whole process as a sort of legislative coup.

“They hate this president. They hate those of us who voted for him,” said Utah Rep. Chris Stewart. “They think we made a mistake. They think Hillary Clinton should be president and they want to fix that. That’s what this about.”