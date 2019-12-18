Republicans Are Comparing Trump's Impeachment To Jesus' Crucifixion, Pearl Harbor, And The Salem Witch Trials

"Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president and this process."

WASHINGTON — Rep. Barry Loudermilk compared the impending impeachment of President Donald Trump to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in a speech on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” the Georgia Republican said during debate over the articles of impeachment ahead of Wednesday night's vote. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats have afforded this president and this process.” According to the Bible, Jesus was brought before Pontius Pilate, a Roman governor, accused of claiming that he was King of the Jews. Pilate, in the Bible's telling, wanted nothing to do with Jesus' trial, but was convinced by the crowd that Jesus was a threat to Roman rule of the region with his message of a new kingdom. Pilate then "washed his hands" of the situation, letting Jesus' crucifixion go forward.

It was a confusing metaphor, as many Christians were quick to point out, and not the first in the run-up to the impeachment vote.

Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, responded to Loudermilk on the floor. “The president was given the opportunity to come and testify … to send his counsel, to question witnesses,” he said. “He declined to do so.”

Watch Loudermilk compare Trump to Jesus video-player.buzzfeed.com