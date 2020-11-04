Sen. Susan Collins Has Won Reelection, Defeating Democrat Sara Gideon In Maine

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Susan Collins has won reelection in Maine, defeating Democratic nominee Sara Gideon, Decision Desk HQ determined Wednesday afternoon.

Collins told supporters she received a "very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race."

Collins’ victory is a tough loss for liberal groups that united against her and raised millions to oust her from the seat since she voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh two years ago. Ahead of Election Day, Collins trailed slightly in the polls and significantly in fundraising; Gideon raised more than $63.6 million since she launched her campaign last summer, while Collins raised just $25.2 million over the last two years.

But Collins held on, securing enough votes to send her back to Washington for a fifth term, even as former vice president Joe Biden won the state.



Collins is one of the rare Republican senators to break with her party on some major issues; she is pro–abortion rights, and she was one of just three Republicans who blocked their party’s own attempt to kill Obamacare. But she has drawn particular ire from Democrats for continuing to vote with President Donald Trump and more conservative members of her party on other issues. She voted with Trump 67.5% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight, and has voted to confirm all but 10 of the president’s judicial nominees. She also voted to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial.

But her vote for Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual assault during his confirmation process was perhaps the most galvanizing moment for liberals who set out to unseat her this cycle. Collins said at the time that she believed Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school, was a “survivor of a sexual assault” and that the allegations against him were “serious,” but she didn’t think they had been proven sufficiently to block his nomination.

Collins tried to woo centrist voters in the lead-up to Election Day. “We who are in the center need to be as energized as those on the extremes,” she told members of the USA Today editorial board last month. She added that she believes the Republican Party will be successful in the future if it returns “to its center-right roots.”

