James Gunn Has Been Rehired By Disney To Direct "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3"

Handout / Getty Images

James Gunn has been reinstated as the writer-director of the Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, BuzzFeed News has confirmed, after he was fired in July when alt-right figures resurfaced old tweets in which he made jokes about pedophilia. The news of his rehiring was first reported by Deadline.

In his first tweet since his firing, Gunn said he was grateful to his supporters and appreciated Disney's decision.

❤️

The move is a remarkable reversal for Disney. When Gunn was fired, the studio was unequivocal in its condemnation of the filmmaker’s old tweets, which had been dug up by prominent right-wing online personalities, including Jack Posobiec. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios at the time. Gunn himself took responsibility for the tweets and accepted Marvel’s decision, saying in a statement that his past jokes were “totally failed and unfortunate attempts to be provocative” and that “they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images Gunn, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and David Bautista promote Guardians of the Galaxy in London in 2014.