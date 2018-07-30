The Cast Of "Guardians Of The Galaxy" Is Rallying To Reinstate James Gunn As The Film's Director

"We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now."

Two weeks ago, Gunn was targeted by right-wing activists on Twitter who dredged up some of the filmmaker's earlier tweets, which some found to be in poor taste and resulted in his firing.

The tweets were "indefensible and inconsistent" with the values of the studio, according to a statement from Alan Horn, chair of Walt Disney Studios.

Gunn said his earlier tweets were, at the time, "totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative."

"Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today," he said. "Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then."