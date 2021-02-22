The Supreme Court Will Let New York Prosecutors Get Trump's Tax Returns

WASHINGTON — The US Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for New York prosecutors to get eight years of former president Donald Trump's tax returns, dealing Trump a major blow in his yearslong quest to block a grand jury investigation into his affairs.

The Supreme Court rejected Trump's latest challenge to the subpoena with no fanfare, issuing a one-sentence order that denied his request to put a lower court ruling on hold that tossed out the latest version of his lawsuit. No justice publicly indicated they had dissented from the order.

New York District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.'s office subpoenaed eight years of Trump's tax returns as part of a grand jury investigation that included — but wasn't limited to — hush money payments orchestrated by Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to two women who had claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The order serves as a reminder of the legal exposure that Trump continues to face now that he's out of office, and the fact that as a former president, he can no longer invoke that office as a shield if Vance or any other law enforcement agency brings criminal charges against him.

The Supreme Court's latest order doesn't mean the public will get to see the documents, though, at least not right away; grand jury investigations are conducted in secret. If Vance's office ever brought a criminal case that involved the tax returns, that information could then become public.

The Supreme Court ruled against Trump and the Justice Department last summer when the case first reached the justices, but Trump then tried to pursue another version of his case in the lower courts. A federal district judge in New York dismissed it, and the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upheld that ruling in October, which freed New York prosecutors to enforce the subpoena. Trump petitioned the Supreme Court to delay the effect of the 2nd Circuit's decision while he took the fight back up to the justices, and the justices denied that request on Monday.

"The work continues," Vance said in a statement.

Vance's office wrote a letter to Trump's lawyer William Consovoy in September making clear that if the Supreme Court denied Trump's request to put any lower court rulings on hold, they "will be free" to enforce the subpoena.

Trump was the first president since Richard Nixon not to voluntarily release his tax returns during his campaign. The New York Times obtained information from more than two decades of his tax returns, including from his first two years as president, and reported that the documents showed "a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes." When Cohen testified before Congress in February 2019, he not only described how Trump had reimbursed him for the hush money payments during his presidential campaign, but also claimed that Trump had deflated the value of assets to reduce his tax exposure and had bragged about getting a $10 million tax refund during the financial crisis in the late 2000s.



The New York grand jury had issued a subpoena to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA LLP in August 2019 seeking Trump's tax returns going back to 2011. Trump filed suit the following month in federal court; he was represented by a private legal team, but as the case went forward the Justice Department eventually got involved to back the then-president's challenge to the subpoena.

Trump repeatedly lost. The district court judge dismissed the case in October 2019, and the 2nd Circuit ruled the following month that Trump was not entitled to "presidential immunity" against any criminal investigation while in office. Trump took the case up to the Supreme Court, and the justices agreed to stop Vance's office from enforcing the subpoena while the case was pending. In a July 2020 opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., a majority of the justices rejected Trump's total immunity argument. The Justice Department didn't back Trump's immunity position but did argue that prosecutors should have to meet a higher standard of "need" to pursue records related to a sitting president, and the Supreme Court rejected that as well.

Roberts' opinion left open the possibility that Trump could still raise other arguments to challenge the grand jury subpoena, and Trump tried to do that, filing a new version of his lawsuit in the federal district court. His lawyers focused on arguments that the subpoena was too broad and that prosecutors were pursuing it in "bad faith." The judge wasn't persuaded, and dismissed the case in August. The 2nd Circuit upheld that dismissal in October, and that's when Trump petitioned the Supreme Court to once again intervene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏