Trump Is Suing, Yet Again, To Keep His Tax Returns Secret

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday opened yet another front in what's become a bicoastal legal fight to keep his tax returns secret, suing New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance for subpoenaing the tax documents.

Trump is now in federal courts in New York, Washington, DC, and California trying to block attempts by congressional Democrats and his state-level foes to get around his refusal to voluntarily release his tax returns. It's unusual to see a president personally involved in so much litigation — these are cases brought by Trump's personal lawyers, not the Justice Department — but they put the historically litigious Trump in familiar territory.

The latest case was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. It challenges subpoenas that Vance issued to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA LLP in August for eight years of Trump's tax returns, according to the New York Times. Those subpoenas are reportedly part of a criminal investigation by Vance's office into what role the president and his company may have played in orchestrating a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels — who claims she had an affair with Trump — leading up to the 2016 election.

Court records show the case was filed Thursday morning, but the court didn't make a copy available until several hours later. Trump's attorneys didn't respond to requests for a copy earlier in the day, but one of the president's lawyers, Jay Sekulow, confirmed in a statement that it was related to the subpoenas from Vance's office.

"In response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney, we have filed a lawsuit this morning in Federal Court on behalf of the President in order to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case," Sekulow said.

Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance, confirmed via email that they'd received a copy of the lawsuit. He said they would "respond as appropriate in court" and declined to comment further.

According to the complaint, Vance's office issued a grand jury subpoena on Aug. 1 to the Trump Organization seeking a range of financial records related to payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal — another woman who claimed she had an affair with Trump — but that didn't include a demand for tax returns. On Aug. 29, Vance's office issued a grand jury subpoena to Mazars, and that included a request for the tax returns.



Trump is arguing that the subpoena is unconstitutional because a sitting president cannot be criminally charged, and that means a president can't be subjected to "criminal process," such as a grand jury subpoena. His lawyers acknowledge that no court has directly ruled on that question, but they point to Justice Department guidelines and limits the US Constitution placed on when a president can be removed from office.



"The subpoena is a bad faith effort to harass the President by obtaining and exposing his confidential financial information, not a legitimate attempt to enforce New York law," the president's lawyers wrote.

Trump's lawsuits raise gnarly and largely unprecedented questions for courts to resolve about a sitting president's ability to sue to stop state officials and Congress from investigating him. In addition to the three lawsuits he's brought so far specifically challenging efforts to get his tax returns, he's filed two other cases contesting congressional subpoenas that seek a broader range of financial records from his accounting firm and banks that have done business with him, his family, and his companies.



Trump's personal lawyers and the Justice Department are also defending against a lawsuit brought by the House Ways and Means Committee in federal court in Washington challenging the US Department of Treasury's refusal to turn over his tax returns.

The president's latest lawsuit in New York comes one day after his lawyers appeared in federal court in Washington, DC, in a case he filed in July challenging a New York law, the TRUST Act, that would let House Democrats get his state tax returns from New York's taxation department.

In the DC case, Trump is suing the House Ways and Means Committee as well as New York's attorney general and the head of New York's taxation department. The judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether the DC court had authority to take up a claim against New York officials over the constitutionality of a New York law — the state attorney general's office is arguing such a claim could only be brought in New York.

House Democrats have yet to make a request for Trump's state tax returns under the TRUST Act, and New York officials agreed to delay acting on any future request until the judge rules on the DC vs. New York issue. Over the course of a two-hour hearing on Wednesday, US District Judge Carl Nichols explored a series of hypothetical scenarios aimed at unpacking the connection, or lack of one, between New York and Washington in the case — everything from whether it mattered if the head of New York's taxation department sent Trump's tax returns by mail or e-mail and never stepped foot in Washington, to whether Trump is still technically a New York resident, and if so, whether that's relevant (presidents often keep their local residency while living in the White House).

House Democrats are set to file their own request to dismiss the lawsuit by Oct. 21. House General Counsel Douglas Letter told the judge Wednesday that they planned to argue that Congress was immune from any lawsuit challenging lawmakers' exercise of authority under the US Constitution's Speech of Debate Clause. Letter noted that if Nichols ruled against them, they would immediately appeal.

On the other coast, meanwhile, Trump's lawyers are set to appear Thursday before a federal judge in Sacramento in yet another lawsuit he filed over his tax returns. The president's lawyers will be arguing in favor of an injunction blocking a new California law, the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, known as SB27, that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on a primary ballot.