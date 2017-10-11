A Court Fight Over A Seized Jewish Library Could Deepen The US-Russia Divide

Russia has for years refused to comply with a US court order to return a collection of Jewish texts seized in the early 20th century. The case could present new diplomatic and legal challenges for the Trump administration.

The Russian government has racked up more than $82 million in US court-ordered sanctions — a penalty that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he has no intention of paying — in a case that could complicate the Trump administration’s already fraught relationship with the Kremlin.

A US judge in 2013 ordered the Russian government to pay $50,000 for each day that it defied his order to return thousands of Jewish religious texts seized in the early 20th century to a Jewish organization. The goal of the sanction, the judge wrote at the time, was to “coerce compliance.”

It didn’t work. Russia hasn’t returned the collection and now owes an estimated $82.3 million in sanctions, according to a lawyer suing over the texts. There is no sign that Russia plans to pay — the Russian government this year continued to dig in on its claims to the collection, according to letters obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Russia’s defiance of a US court could pose diplomatic and legal challenges for the Trump administration, much as it did for the Obama administration during key proceedings in the case between 2009 and 2015. The case has been largely dormant for two years, but an attorney for the group seeking the return of the collection has signaled it may move to try to claim Russian assets to satisfy the sanctions and place new pressure on Russia to hand over the collection.

The judge in the case ruled that the collection belongs to Chabad-Lubavitch, a movement within Judaism that dates to the 18th century. Some of the collection — which includes books, manuscripts, and handwritten documents — was taken by the Russian government in the 1920s, according to court papers. Other parts fell into the possession of the Nazis during World War II and were seized by the Soviet army as war booty.

Although the US government has long supported Chabad’s claim to the collection, the Obama administration opposed the 2013 sanctions order as well as Chabad’s efforts to find Russian assets in an attempt to enforce that order. In February 2016, the US Department of Justice filed papers warning that if Chabad tried to seize Russian property, “it could cause significant harm to the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

There’s been little action in court since then. One of Chabad’s lead attorneys, Steven Lieberman, told BuzzFeed News that the group has been tracking down Russian assets in the years since the sanctions order, and issued subpoenas to US financial institutions.

“We’ve received information from several of those entities that they have significant Russian Federation assets and we’re pursuing that,” Lieberman said. He declined to provide specifics about what Chabad’s lawyers had found, and when they might go back to court to ask for the judge’s approval to seize that property.

The Trump administration, already in a precarious position in its relationship with Russia, would be put in even more of a bind if Chabad does decide to go to court to try to claim Russian assets. US–Russia relations are fraught over Russian interference in the 2016 election, and President Donald Trump has had to deal with a wave of investigations and news stories about his campaign’s possible involvement.

The Russian government has lashed out before in response to rulings in the Chabad case. After a judge ordered the collection’s return in 2010, Russia froze art loans to the United States; Chabad’s lawyers have said in court filings they wouldn’t go after cultural objects that are protected under US law. A Russian court in 2014 ordered the United States to return seven books that were loaned from the collection to the Library of Congress, imposing its own $50,000 daily sanction, according to reports from Russian news outlets.

Earlier this year, Politico reported about ties between Chabad, Putin, and Trump. But as that story noted, the Chabad rabbis in the United States involved in the court fight over the collection have been at odds with a chief rabbi in Russia, Rabbi Berel Lazar, who has spoken out against the lawsuit.