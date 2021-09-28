A Judge Questioned Why The Government Didn’t Charge A Capitol Rioter Who Talked About Shooting Pelosi With A Harsher Crime

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday questioned why the government hadn’t charged a woman with threatening a member of Congress after she was recorded on video at the Capitol on Jan. 6 saying, “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her."

Dawn Bancroft of Pennsylvania took a deal with prosecutors and was appearing in court to plead guilty to one count of illegally parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. She wasn’t charged for her expression of violence towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the government included it in its description of what Bancroft admitted doing that day; the video isn’t public.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan called the statement about Pelosi “horrible” and “outrageous” and asked the prosecutor: “Did that not rise to the level of a threat?”

Assistant US Attorney Sean Murphy explained to the judge that Bancroft had made the statement as she was leaving the Capitol, so the government decided not to charge her for making a threat. There is no evidence that Bancroft was armed at the time.

It was the latest instance of a judge probing charging decisions by the federal prosecutors handling Capitol riot cases. Judges presiding over some of these cases have asked if allowing rioters to plead guilty to low-level misdemeanors was appropriate given their participation in a broader mob attack on Congress, and why prosecutors were taking certain misdemeanors off the table in plea deals that would give judges the option to impose longer-term court supervision.

Sullivan didn’t press the government further about its decision to not charge Bancroft with making a threat but did ask Bancroft to explain herself. Bancroft said it didn’t reflect why she’d gone inside the Capitol and that she wasn’t sure why she said it at the time. She repeatedly called the comment “stupid” and said she’d meant it as a joke; her lawyer noted that Bancroft didn’t post it on the internet and hadn’t intended for it to be public, but sent it to a friend.