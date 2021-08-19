A Judge Said It Was "Concerning" That Jan. 6 Plea Deals Don’t Allow More Court Oversight Of Capitol Rioters

WASHINGTON — A judge presiding over Capitol riot prosecutions said Thursday that it was “concerning” that the plea deals federal prosecutors have cut in more than 30 cases don’t give judges the option of imposing longer-term court supervision of the defendants.



US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson raised the issue near the end of a plea hearing for Mark Simon, a California man who briefly entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted video of himself going in on Facebook; according to the government, he at one point turned the camera to his face and exclaimed, “In the Capitol baby, yeah!” Simon pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol, a class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Shortly before she accepted Simon’s plea, Jackson said she found it “concerning” that the specific charge Simon and others have pleaded guilty to removed the option of what’s known as supervised release. Supervised release comes with a series of conditions that defendants must follow or else risk more charges and prison time; those conditions can include a prohibition on drugs and guns, a curfew, a requirement to report contacts with law enforcement, or anything else the judge considers “appropriate.”

Jackson mused that a period of supervised release might be the “most appropriate way to address a lot of the behavior here.” The judge didn’t elaborate, but several judges have questioned whether letting Capitol rioters plead guilty to a charge that carries minimal or no jail time reflects the severity of the attack on Congress and is enough to deter people who might consider something similar in the future. Notwithstanding her concerns, Jackson accepted Simon’s guilty plea; he’s scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 7.