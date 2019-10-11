A Court Ruled, Again, That Trump's Accounting Firm Must Turn Over Financial Documents To House Democrats

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump's accounting firm must comply with a congressional subpoena for the president's financial records, handing Trump the latest setback in his effort to stop House Democrats from gathering information about him in their impeachment inquiry.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit rejected Trump's argument that the House Oversight Committee lacked authority to issue a subpoena to the president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP.

"Contrary to the President's arguments, the Committee possess authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," Judge David Tatel wrote in the 2-1 opinion.

Trump could ask the full DC Circuit to reconsider the three-judge panel's decision, or skip that step and ask the US Supreme Court to take up the case now.

The DC Circuit is where the bulk of legal challenges related to Congress' power to investigate the executive branch and the White House's ability to rebuff those efforts have historically played out, and appeals court's ruling on Friday will set precedent for lower court judges fielding subpoena challenges going forward — assuming the full court or the Supreme Court don't reverse the decision.

Tatel made clear that the court was not addressing whether Congress could directly subpoena a sitting president in a non-impeachment investigation, since the subpoena at issue went to a third party, Mazars. Trump also hadn't argued that the records were subject to executive privilege, which is another issue that could come up in impeachment-related subpoena fights going forward, especially if the subpoenas relate to documents and testimony about White House activities, as opposed to Trump's private financial affairs.

Instead, the court decided that the House Oversight Committee was pursuing a proper legislative purpose in issuing the subpoena, as opposed to a law enforcement function, which is what Trump argued would fall outside of its authority.

It's the second loss for Trump in his bid to block the House Oversight Committee's subpoena to Mazars — a district court judge in Washington, DC, had ruled in May that the committee presented "facially valid legislative purposes" in issuing the demand for the president's financial records.

The Mazars subpoena predates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that Democrats were undertaking an investigation into whether the president committed impeachable offenses. Earlier in the case, Trump's lawyer had argued that the fact that Democrats issued the subpoena outside of any impeachment proceeding hurt Democrats in arguing that their demand for Trump's records was valid.



But in her Sept. 24 impeachment investigation announcement, Pelosi made clear that the inquiry would cover investigations already underway before certain committees, including House Oversight.

DC Circuit Judge Patricia Millett joined Tatel in finding the Mazars subpoena was valid. Judge Neomi Rao dissented, writing that her colleagues were breaking "new ground" and that the decision "would turn Congress into a roving inquisition over a co-equal branch of government."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏