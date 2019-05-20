President Trump Lost An Effort To Stop Democrats From Subpoenaing His Accountant

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington, DC, on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's efforts to block a subpoena issued by House Democrats to his longtime accounting firm.

US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a 41-page opinion that the House Oversight Committee had presented "facially valid legislative purposes" in subpoenaing Mazars LLP for financial records related to Trump and his eponymous businesses.

"It is not for the court to question whether the Committee’s actions are truly motivated by political considerations," Mehta wrote.

At a court hearing last week, Trump's attorney William Consovoy told the judge that they would appeal if they lost. Mehta denied Consovoy's request to delay his ruling pending an appeal, finding that any risk of "irreparable harm" — that is, once Congress got the records, there was no going back — was outweighed by the public interest in Congress getting access to records it sought.

"The court is well aware that this case involves records concerning the private and business affairs of the President of the United States. But on the question of whether to grant a stay pending appeal, the President is subject to the same legal standard as any other litigant that does not prevail," Mehta wrote.

Consovoy and a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.